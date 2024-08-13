WWE HOFer The Undertaker Explains Why Bone Street Krew Reunion Podcast Never Happened

Though they never appeared in on-screen storylines, the Bone Street Krew maintained a signficant presence backstage in WWE during the 1990s. Ahead of WrestleMania 40, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, one of BSK's founders, pondered the idea of bringing the surviving members together for a special reunion episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast. Looking back on this idea, though, Undertaker believes it would have likely yielded unpleasant results.

"I was feeling it one day and I was like 'Hey, if we hit a million subscribers or whatever by Mania, we'll do a reunion podcast with all the BSK members that are still alive.' I said it and it's out there," Undertaker told "Impaulsive." Then I'm like that was the worst thing that I could have possibly done — to get all these guys back together again. If that happens, and I don't get canceled, [I'd be shocked]. It's impossible. Personally, I think you only get canceled if you let yourself get canceled, but there's some wild cards in that group. There's some interesting personalities."

Formed by The Undertaker and Yokozuna, the Bone Street Krew later amassed the likes of The Godfather, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Crush, Mideon, Henry O. Godwinn, Mr. Fuji, and Paul Bearer, who long served as Undertaker's on-screen manager. As of August 2024, Undertaker, The Godfather, Vega, Rikishi, Mideon, and O. Godwinn remain the few survivors of the group.

While a big-scale BSK reunion may be unwise, according to The Undertaker, he has recently welcomed the likes of Mideon and The Godfather onto his podcast in a one-on-one capacity.

