Backstage Updates On WWE Stars Who Were Absent From Most Recent Raw & SmackDown

The September 9 edition of "WWE SmackDown" saw Roman Reigns return to confront Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa of The Bloodline, but Jacob Fatu wasn't there to back up his stablemates. According to PWInsider Elite, the injury Fatu sustained at WWE SummerSlam 2024 appears to be legitimate, as he wasn't even backstage this past Friday.

"The Samoan Werewolf" appeared to hurt himself during a spot that saw him leap onto the announcer's table in the match between Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes at the event. Paul "Triple H" Levesque claimed that Fatu was banged up after SummerSlam, noting that he hurt his foot. It remains to be seen how long he'll be on the shelf for, but the injury came at an unfortunate time, as Fatu recently won tag team gold with Tama Tonga.

Fatu isn't the only injury concern on the "SmackDown" roster at the moment, as Dakota Kai is reportedly hurt as well. The Damage CTRL member hasn't competed since WWE's Japanese tour in July, though her health status has yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere, former WWE Champion AJ Styles was slated to return during the most recent "SmackDown" following a short hiatus from the promotion. Unfortunately, "The Phenomenal One" was nowhere to be seen, but PWInsider reports that his highly anticipated comeback is expected before WWE Bash in Berlin on Saturday, August 31.

Storyline plans are reportedly in place for him. His last televised WWE match was his I Quit bout against Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle in June, but he has competed at live events since then, and he traveled to Japan to face Naomichi Marifuji at a Pro Wrestling NOAH's Destination event in July.