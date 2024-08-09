Two Championship-Caliber WWE Stars Reportedly Backstage At Tonight's SmackDown

This week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" is already a must-watch for many fans, considering the impending return of Roman Reigns to the blue brand following the events of WWE SummerSlam. That said, if a new report is correct, there could be even more rewards awaiting those who tune into the Fox broadcast Friday night.

Pro Wrestling Insider's Elite section is reporting that former WWE Champion AJ Styles is backstage for "SmackDown," potentially facilitating his own return to the show. Styles hasn't been seen on WWE programming in nearly two months, since his loss to Cody Rhodes in an "I Quit" match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. He wrestled four matches in Japan during the month of July, but none were televised. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will also be in attendance fresh off her inclusion in what appears to be a new Judgment Day, but "SmackDown" fans probably shouldn't get their hopes up for a televised appearance — Fightful Select later confirmed that Morgan was backstage, but is reporting she's scheduled for a post-show dark match with Kairi Sane.

PWInsider also noted that "WWE NXT" head coach Matt Bloom, formerly known under various ring names including Albert, A-Train, and Tensai, is backstage as well.