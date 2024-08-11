Eric Bischoff Explains Why Mercedes Mone Is Being Devalued In AEW

Upon her AEW debut, Mercedes Mone received an electric reaction from the fans in attendance and many of those watching from home. Since then, however, former WCW President Eric Bischoff believes her overall value has gone down, partly due to the quality, or lack thereof, in her promos. In a recent episode of "Wise Choices," Bischoff further analyzed Mone's AEW run, noting that despite being unimpressed with her microphone skills, he still views her as an "unbelievable" performer in the ring.

"WWE knew how to utilize Sasha Banks' strengths, but more importantly WWE understood her limitations and produced her around her limitations," Bischoff said. "What does [AEW President] Tony Khan do? He gives her the ball. He gives her creative control."

"For some reason, Mercedes Mone, previously Sasha Banks, feels like she's a great promo. One of the reasons I never heard her do promos in WWE is WWE knew better. She cannot carry a promo. She should never be allowed to open her mouth. Every time she opens her mouth, her stock goes down. It's to the point now where I don't know if she's worth anything."

Mone's most recent promo occurred on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," in which she asserted that Britt Baker, her AEW All In opponent, was not in the building, as she was still suspended. Furthermore, Mone claimed that although Baker was the first woman signed to AEW, Mone herself remains the best that AEW has to offer. AEW broadcaster Tony Schivane later interrupted Mone to reveal that Baker was actually unsuspended, and was standing by via satellite to deliver a message of her own.

