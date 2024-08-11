Rob Van Dam Wants His 'Money Back' After Seeing AEW Collision Match

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is not one to keep his opinions to himself. On X (formerly Twitter), Van Dam got involved in the discourse surrounding this past Saturday's AEW World Title Eliminator Match between champion Swerve Strickland and NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii.

"I want my money back," Van Dam wrote of the free clip of a free cable television show. Strickland and Ishii's match was divisive amongst wrestling fans, especially the section of the match that revolved around exchanging elbow strikes to the head, a regular tradition in Ishii's home promotion of NJPW which tends to divide wrestling fans abroad, especially in the United States. Strickland was ultimately victorious, leaving one less potential challenger on his road to defending the title against Bryan Danielson at AEW All In on August 25.

I want my money back — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) August 11, 2024

Van Dam has appeared in AEW multiple times, despite his outspoken nature. He last appeared in the company's High Flying 4/20 Elimination Four Way Match with Kommander, Lee Johnson, and Isaiah Kassidy, with Van Dam picking up the win in the cannabis-themed holiday match. The former WWE Champion also said that he would be open to wrestling for WWE if they reached out, but had no interest in reaching out to them for work. One possible reason is Van Dam has said the WWE schedule is too hectic for him, even throwing a friendly bit of shade at fellow WWE Hall of Famer Booker T for bemoaning the travel with him but still continuing with the company.

