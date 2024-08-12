Tony D'Angelo Has NXT Manager Tied Up In Freezer

Tony D'Angelo and The Family have been up to their antics once again, this time locking up a "WWE NXT" manager inside a freezer, akin to a scene from a mobster film.

In a video post on X, D'Angelo is seen speaking to the rest of The Family — Luca Crusifino, Channing Lorenzo, and Adriana Rizzo — about some meats he had procured. While opening one of the freezers, Robert Stone was seen tied to a chair and gagged, with The Family nonchalantly moving on to the next freezer despite noticing him freezing.

"I'm telling you, I just got this fresh Capicol, I got all meats freshly delivered from my boy in Jersey. I'm telling you, this is good sh*t right here. Right in here. You ready," asked Tony D'Angelo before proceeding to open a freezer. After noticing Stone, D'Angelo — the current "NXT" Heritage Cup Champion — clarified that the meat was in the other freezer.

Stone was seemingly tied up due to him owing The Family some money, which he clarified on X, stating that he gave the money to Stevie Turner to pay them back. He also revealed that an old lady let him out of the freezer. Stone has been vying with Turner to get in the good books of "NXT" General Manager Ava Raine, with them even having a wing eating competition on last week's "NXT."

