Bully Ray Explains What He Wants To See From WWE's Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley

The Judgment Day officially dissolved at SummerSlam 2024 after Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor betrayed Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, respectively. The "WWE Raw" following SummerSlam saw Balor assemble the new incarnation of the Judgment Day, leaving both Priest and Ripley without a faction. However, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Dudley has revealed that he'd like to see both former members of Judgment Day survive by themselves for a while.

Advertisement

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Ray explained that he'd prefer to see what Priest and Ripley can achieve on their own path while also sharing his love for the segment between "Mami" and Morgan last week on "Raw."

"I'd like to see Priest and Rhea on their own. I hope they don't bring in anybody else on board, I like them by themselves ... The timing and the execution of the segment, the way Rhea was able to chase down Liv like an animal hunting her prey and then grabbing Liv and driving her into the post and knocking her out and then turning around and clearing off the table ... It's too early for Liv to get put through this table, and she picks her up and they brought me right to the break, and Dom made the save and I'm like, 'Oh, thank God.' Excellent execution by everybody involved."

Advertisement

It has yet to be determined if Ripley will get another opportunity to win back the Women's World Championship from Morgan. Meanwhile, Priest may have to wait a little longer for a rematch for the title he lost due to Randy Orton already being confirmed as GUNTHER's first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash In Berlin.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.