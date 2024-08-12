WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Discusses AEW's Tony Khan Meeting With Shane McMahon

Tony Khan and Shane McMahon set the wrestling world ablaze after an image was broken on social media with the two men in a meeting. Veterans like Stevie Richards shared their take on what the meeting could mean, and while speaking on his "Wise Choices" podcast, Eric Bischoff lent his voice to the discussion.

"Shane McMahon, Tony Khan in a room? Oh, that's exciting! Let's create some excitement! I don't know if anything will happen, I don't know what the meeting was about," Bischoff said.

The veteran then proclaimed that he both likes and respects McMahon, and that he wishes he could have worked more with him over the years. "I got to work with him a little bit in 2019 with his program with Kevin Owens; that was fun for me. I really enjoyed working with Kevin and Shane."

Bischoff then speculated what the meeting between McMahon and Khan could have centered on, and suggested that it could have included McMahon's expertise into distribution in China. "Perhaps Shane feels like he's got something to prove? I can't imagine Shane working closely with Tony Khan, there's just an oil and water thing going on there... Maybe? Hopefully. I think any kind of influence right now would be a positive for AEW."

Since the buzz around the photo, Khan has commented on the meeting and given his opinion on McMahon while also explaining the origin of the aforementioned photo. Khan claims that he respects McMahon as a wrestler and executive, but it remains to be seen if that admiration will lead to a working relationship.

