Johnny Gargano Considers His Favorite Comic Book-Styled Ring Gear

WWE star Johnny Gargano has never been shy about his love of comic book superheroes, often coming to the ring for significant matches wearing gear that pays homage to his favorite characters. On a recent edition of "Casual Conversations with the Classic," Gargano was asked to reflect on which set of gear has stood out the most to him, with the former WWE Tag Team Champion listing a pair of outfits that he remembers fondly.

"For story reasons, for 'moment' reasons, my Iron Man one from Takeover New York, because I won the NXT title in that one," Gargano said. "But, I think just based on how cool it looked, the Wolverine one from Takeover Toronto might be my best. I think that one might be my favorite."

Noting the recent release of "Deadpool & Wolverine," Gargano confirmed that he has heard the many calls online for him to bring back his Wolverine gear and have tag team partner Tomasso Ciampa don a Deadpool-inspired outfit. While there are no concrete plans for the tandem cosplay at the moment, Gargano stated that it remained a possibility.

Gargano's match at WWE NXT Takeover New York took place in 2019, with the #DIY member defeating Adam Cole to win the brand's primary championship in a Two Out of Three Falls match. Later that year, the two would run it back with the same stipulation at WWE NXT Takeover Toronto, which is where Gargano wore his Iron Man gear. Cole had already defeated Gargano for the title by that point and retained that night, putting an end to the long-running feud between the two NXT mainstays.

