Janel Grant Legal Team Fires Back Against Doctor Involved In Vince McMahon-WWE Lawsuit

While Janel Grant's lawsuit against disgraced WWE chairman Vince McMahon, alleging sex trafficking and abuse, continues to remain in stay while McMahon is under federal investigation, plenty of developments have continued. Chief among them is Grant's pre-action discovery petition against Dr. Carlon Coker and Peak Wellness, Coker's clinic, on July 16, seeking medical records related to the lawsuit. After a judge dismissed McMahon's attempt to halt Grant's motion, Coker himself filed a motion against Grant last week, alleging Grant and her legal team were launching a smear campaign against him.

It wouldn't take long for Grant and her legal team to offer a response. POST Wrestling reports that Grant filed a motion on Monday to strike Coker's verified complaint and dismiss his "bill of discovery," while also seeking "an award for statutory sanctions, costs, and attorney fees against the Plaintiffs." Grant's team further called Coker's complaint "a desperate and brazen attempt to silence a former patient investigating wrongdoing related to her medical care."

In his complaint, Coker alleged that Grant's claims "could defame Colker and his practice "[continuing] to have a devastating, and potentially long-lasting effect on [Colker and Peak Wellness's] ability to continue practicing" at a high level. Grant has countered by saying Coker's complaint didn't establish claims which relief could be granted to him or Peak Wellness, and was also "an infringement on her First Amendment right to free speech." She further accused Coker's motion of being "malicious," with the intent to unjustly "vex" and trouble" her.

While the motion to strike was issued to Coker's team, no updates have been provided on when a ruling could be made. Neither side had made an official comment at the time of POST's reporting.