Young Bucks Take Shot At Recent News Story While Hyping AEW Dynamite Tag Title Match

AEW World Tag Team Champions Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have never read a news story about themselves that they didn't want you to know they read, and now, they're taking a jab at a recent report that they're working "limited dates" under their current AEW contracts. The Young Bucks are set to defend their titles for the first time in four months against The Acclaimed on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite." While promoting the match, the Bucks posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) with some doubtlessly intentional language.

"Going to continue the greatest tag title run in AEW history when we successfully defend our titles against The Acclaimed on one of our very limited dates, this Wednesday on 'AEW Dynamite!'" the champions said, quoting a graphic from the official AEW account for the upcoming match.

Going to continue the greatest tag title run in @AEW history when we successfully defend our titles against The Acclaimed on one of our very limited dates, this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/Mx88nBUnwz — Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) August 12, 2024

The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez reported during the "Bryan & Vinny" show that the brothers are only contractually obligated for a relatively small number of appearances, but said their booking is up to AEW President Tony Khan, who's been choosing not to use them more often. Alvarez compared the Bucks' situation to that of Brock Lesnar, who commands a sizable enough wage that WWE has rarely used him for extended periods of time. The "very limited dates" line is a clear reference to Alvarez' reporting — though it should be noted that they didn't refute the story.

The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens and Max Caster are challenging for the titles after defeating the Bucks in a Title Eliminator match in June. The three-time champions captured the titles at AEW Dynasty in April in a ladder match tournament final, defeating FTR. The last time the tag team championships were defended were when they were still held by Sting and Darby Allin, during Sting's retirement match at Revolution in March, against The Young Bucks.