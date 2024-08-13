WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shuts Down Social Media Troll

Wrestlers from all promotions are no strangers to trolls in the internet wrestling community, and multiple-time women's champion Charlotte Flair faced the brunt of an attack online. Flair recently clapped back at a troll who responded to a photo she posted to her X (formerly Twitter) account. "The Queen" posted a photo of herself ringside, standing on an opponent with the caption, "If I send you this it means you stood on business," alongside a kiss, laughing, and peace sign emojis.

An X user quoted Flair's post and said, "Shut up you, B****! You don't come back in WWE again! Stay in your home!" Flair responded to the rude post, shutting the man down alongside a waving emoji.

"WWE is my home. But enjoy your mom's basement," she said.

The response to Flair's clapback at the troll was overwhelmingly positive in the comments below her response.

WWE is my home. But enjoy your mom's basement.👋🏼 https://t.co/N8JnUSGoE0 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 12, 2024

Many fans responded with things like "cook them," "roast that bozo, queen," and "Can't wait to have you back on our screens again," among other, less PG responses to the troll on Flair's behalf.

Flair has been documenting her journey back to the ring on social media after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus back in December 2023. She was injured in a match against Asuka on "WWE SmackDown" and her expected recovery time was around nine months. Flair updated fans in February that she was "ahead of schedule" in her recovery, but missed WrestleMania 40 and SummerSlam. As of this writing, there are no further updates on when Flair could return to WWE TV.

