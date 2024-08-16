Hulk Hogan Names Three Top WWE Stars He'd Love To Get In The Ring With

Hulk Hogan hasn't wrestled in a match since 2012, but that doesn't mean the WWE Hall of Famer hasn't thought about the possibility of getting in the ring with some of the biggest stars from the modern era. Speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Hogan revealed a trio of WWE stars that he'd be interested in wrestling if he were physically able.

Advertisement

"If Roman Reigns was a babyface, ... I'd love to work with Roman," Hogan said. "And my other two guys would be Seth [Rollins] and CM Punk. I think we'd do some crazy business."

Hogan then said that he would choose to face all three men in his "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan persona, meaning he'd be the heel in the scenario. Reigns did just make his return at WWE SummerSlam as a babyface for the first time in years, but with Hogan having just turned 71 years old, it is incredibly unlikely he gets back in the ring for another match.

The WWE Hall of Famer avoided picking any heels as possible opponents, which makes sense, but the most notable omission would be Cody Rhodes, who is inarguably the top guy in WWE at the moment. However, it doesn't seem to be the result of any animosity between the two as Hogan recently praised Rhodes, stating that he has the ability to "raise the bar" for the entire company.

Advertisement

Hogan has been back in headlines as of late, making a prominent speech at the Republican National Convention last month. Additionally, there are once again plans to make a film focused on the former WWE star, with the movie set to depict Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker that eventually caused the website to shutter. "Good Will Hunting" helmer Gus Van Sant is in talks to direct.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.