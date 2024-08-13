Tony Khan Announces Special Tribute To Bryan Danielson Planned For AEW Dynamite

One way or another, it is the final countdown for Bryan Danielson, whether he wraps up his full-time career in a few months time as AEW World Champion, or if he loses to Swerve Strickland at AEW All In, where he's agreed to retire for good if he loses. Either way, everyone is coming together to honor Danielson and his Hall of Fame career, and that includes his boss, Tony Khan, who has something special planned for Danielson tomorrow night on "AEW Dynamite."

Advertisement

Taking to X earlier Tuesday afternoon, Khan announced that tomorrow's show would feature a tribute to Danielson, looking back on his extensive career. It's a tribute that Khan has spared no expense on, revealing that it would be a video package set to Green Day's classic song "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

Before the Title vs Career match vs

AEW World Champion @swerveconfident at #AEWAllIn London 25/8/24 @wembleystadium, we look back at Bryan Danielson's career TOMORROW@BryanDanielson video,

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) by @GreenDay!

Tomorrow on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 13, 2024

Khan's choice of song is fitting, and perfectly timed, following an interview Danielson gave with "Kerrang!" that was published on Tuesday. While running down the ten most important songs of his life, Danielson revealed that "Good Riddance" would be his top choice for the song he'd have play at his funeral, though he admitted that songs from Kimya Dawson or Frank Turner would also be under consideration. Whether Khan got the idea to use Green Day for the tribute from the article remains a mystery.

Advertisement

While the video will surely be a feel good moment for Danielson, it will not be an entirely stress free night, as his All In opponent Strickland will be going up against Danielson's protege and Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Wheeler Yuta. The match was made after Strickland requested his own "warm up" match last week, following Danielson's victory over Jeff Jarrett.