WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Gives Update On Potential Bloodline Member Zilla Fatu

As WWE's Bloodline saga roars on, so does the industry's curiosity about who else may get involved in the story. While Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu have been added to the mix since the original incarnation of Roman Reigns and The Usos, and others such as Sami Zayn and The Rock have gotten involved for stretches, one name that has often been mentioned but has not yet appeared is newly-crowned Reality of Wrestling Champion Zilla Fatu. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry detailed his observations of the son of the late Umaga, who Henry says he has been mentoring for "about a year now."

"He's coming along," said Henry, who was shown on "WWE Raw," alongside his son Jacob, on Monday for the first time since 2017. "He's getting it, psychology-wise." While comparisons of Fatu to his father are inevitable, Henry is also quick to note significant differences. "[He is his dad] but faster," Henry explained. "He's not as big. [Umaga] was like 6'4", 325. Zilla's 6'2" [and around] 280."

What sets "The Main One" apart, according to Henry, is speed, likening him to both a WWE legend, and the current Intercontinental Champion. "He moves like Bray Wyatt, very explosive and sudden," he said. "You see how Bron Breakker moves, suddenly, so explosive and athletic. He moves like that." Fatu has also put his own twist on the family finisher, The Samoan Spike. "[He puts] speed to it, and does it on the move, which none of the other guys do." Ultimately, whether he ends up joining The Bloodline or not, Henry says that there is no doubt in his mind that Fatu has the "it" factor, which may be the most impactful intangible anyone can have in the wrestling business.

