WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Says This Star Is The Best Bet Against Nia Jax

It was a long road, but Nia Jax's return to WWE has paid off following her defeating Bayley at SummerSlam to become the new WWE Women's Champion. The win did come at some controversy, as Bayley was distracted by Jax's friend, and Money in the Bank winner, Tiffany Stratton, who appeared to be getting set to cash in her briefcase and insert herself into the match, which could have negatively affected Jax's chances. Alas, the cash-in was never official, leaving Jax to look over her shoulder at Stratton for another day.

Jax's title victory was reviewed by Kevin Nash during the latest episode of "Kliq This," where Nash compared Jax to a wrestling legend. The problem for Nash is that the comparison may be a sign that no one else is a believable challenger for her.

"Nia Jax is a version of Andre the Giant," Nash said. "She's just a beautiful...facially, she's the beautiful Andre the Giant. She's such a beautiful girl. Every time I see her, I'm just 'Wow, she's just...' Her face is just...but she's so f*****g bigger, it's just like...f*****g Bayley, Bayley did great s**t. And Bayley f*****g can work, and Bayley's over, it's just that...it's not believable."

When pressed to come up with a viable opponent for Jax, Nash could only muster up one suggestion, a soon to be returning WWE star who he had recently come across.

"Charlotte Flair, at 5'10, probably is your best bet against her," Nash said. "I saw Charlotte back at the Performance Center with her knee brace on. She's getting ready to f*****g make a return."

