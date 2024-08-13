Tommy Dreamer Says WWE Raw Segment Took Everyone On 'So Many Different Wild Rides'

"WWE Raw" opened in an explosive manner, with former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley kicking off the show to call out ex-boyfriend Dominik Mysterio, and new girlfriend and champion Liv Morgan, with Damian Priest getting involved to try and take down "Dirty Dom." Tommy Dreamer, no stranger to chaotic wrestling angles, spoke about the segment on "Busted Open: After Dark," and commended not only the performers, but the raucous crowd in Austin, Texas. Dreamer also said that "Mami" was poised on the microphone, dropping double entendres that made the crowd go, "Whoa." Dreamer said the new couple is something he needs more of.

"Liv is getting some heat," Dreamer said. "Dom has heat. But Liv is getting next-level heat and this paring? I want to see more of it. I want to see what else they can do." Dreamer said the entire conversation between Ripley, Morgan, and Mysterio was just bait for Priest's appearance. He said Ripley's performance alone was great, and the interaction between the three of them was "awesome," but he loved the chaos that ensued at the end to ensure the match was set for Bash in Berlin by the end of the show.

"I loved every piece of business that went down, because it took you on so many different wild rides," Dreamer said. "You can tell it also worked because as a person who's watching it, the fans, you can hear their reaction. As someone who writes television, or somebody who's just looking at it from a different point of view, 'Man, we're sold out. Man, the people are biting on all this stuff. They're waiting to see what happens.'"

