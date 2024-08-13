Backstage Report Offers Latest On Rumors Involving Lucha Brothers, WWE & AEW

The future of Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix has been the subject of much discussion of late, as their futures seem to be lying away from AEW. The Lucha Brothers are currently expected to leave AEW when their contracts expire, with the idea of potentially joining WWE a strong possibility. It had been reported that AEW had looked to re-sign the former World Tag Team Champions to new contracts, but the duo had apparently delayed negotiations, not only freeing up The Lucha Brothers' way out of the company, but causing a potential match at All In 2024 to be cancelled.

Now there are some updates regarding their immediate futures. According to Fightful Select, WWE had pushed to sign Fenix in particular for some time, meaning that the idea of the duo going to "WWE NXT" wouldn't be on the table. Penta has since stated himself that his present is with AEW, but he has also claimed he will be in Orlando this week, with a visit to the WWE Performance Center yet to be confirmed.

Penta's push back on recent reports has its reasons according to sources in AEW, who believe it's a way for him and his brother to leave AEW without any stumbling blocks. It has been confirmed AEW offered a deal equivalent to what WWE offered, and some within AEW believe that the company could tack on any time spent injured if nothing has expired yet, which would hamper Fenix more than Penta. While it has been rumored that The Lucha Brothers didn't want to do business the right way on the way out, they are still on the company's roster page at the time of writing, and given that it is regarding wrestlers' contracts, nothing has been officially confirmed.

