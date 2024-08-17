Natalya Looks Back On Working With Beth Phoenix In WWE

Natalya has taken to social media to comment on her friendship with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and reflect on their days as a tag team.

The former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion shared a photo of Phoenix and herself on "X" in response to a post by the USA Network which publicized their 13-year milestone as partners.

"Beth's the kind of woman you team up with and she helps you find that inner confidence to be your best. Not just when you're "on top of the world." It's when the chips are down. That's when it counts the most," said Natalya.

13 years ago, Natalya and Phoenix officially formed a tag team together as the Divas of Doom on "WWE SmackDown" and remained partners for just over a year until "The Glamazon" officially left the company due to creative frustrations at the time. However, the two reignited their partnership in 2019 where they were able to fight against a new set of teams such as The Boss 'N' Hug Connection and The Riott Squad, while also having the opportunity to compete at WrestleMania 35 together.

Phoenix's most recent match was alongside her husband and former WWE star Edge at Elimination Chamber 2023 when they defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. As for Natalya, she hasn't competed in a WWE ring since June 4 on "WWE NXT" where she defeated Izzi Dame. The veteran WWE star recently signed a new contract with WWE after locking down a new deal this past July.