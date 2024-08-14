Mark Henry & Bully Ray Discuss Bloodline Members' Reverence For Ula Fala On WWE TV

The Bloodline saga has been one of WWE's most prominent storylines for years, and the Samoan ula fala necklace, representing the role of the Tribal Chief, has served as an important element of the tale. When Roman Reigns made his "WWE SmackDown" return last week, special attention was paid to the ula fala, and former WWE stars Mark Henry and Bully Ray discussed the significance of the necklace on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio."

"I thought the reverence he showed towards trying to pick up the ula fala — it was like he got entranced by it," Henry said of Reigns. "Like 'The Lord of the Rings.' It has some kind of power. He wanted to put it on, it took too long — bang! Somebody came and knocked it out of his hands."

WWE has structured The Bloodline story so that audiences are invested in what happens with the ula fala, with Henry even stating that he felt ready to go and buy one of his own. Bully then offered his own hypothesis for why Reigns puts so much importance on the piece of jewelry.

"That ula fala means everything to Roman because of who put it around his neck — his father, Sika, and his uncle, Afa," Bully said.

It isn't just Reigns that is infatuated with the necklace, either. Bully pointed out that even Tama Tonga became entranced with the ula fala, and the WWE Hall of Famer predicted that it will continue serving as a point of friction between the various members of The Bloodline going forward.

"I understand that the ula fala represents family. It represents the hierarchy," Bully continued. "But it also represents power ... and there's not one Samoan or Tongan that does not know that. And they will each stab each other in the back if they have to."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.