Paul Heyman Ponders The 'New Era' Of WWE's Bloodline Saga

After WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns disappeared from WWE programming, and in his absence, Solo Sikoa established a new Bloodline, consisting of himself, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. At SummerSlam 2024, Reigns returned to the WWE roster, and while he is one of the top babyfaces on the blue brand, he is notably without a world title — a stark deviation from the past four years. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman sat down with Newsweek to discuss the storyline possibilities for a title-less Reigns, and how he might confront Sikoa's new Bloodline.

"Up until [SummerSlam 2024], you have never seen Roman Reigns in an extended piece of business on television and not be the champion," Heyman started. "He has been the champion this entire run. The entire Bloodline story has been with Roman Reigns as champion."

Reigns claimed the Universal Championship at Payback 2020, just one week after his return at SummerSlam. From then to WrestleMania 40, in 2024, Reigns has held at least one world title. Now, without a title, Reigns and Sikoa are on a much more even playing field, essentially backing Reigns into a corner.

"We are now in a new era of the Bloodline story with Roman Reigns as not the champion. How does he correct that? How does he take back the name of The Tribal Chief? Who is the Head of the Table, Solo or Roman Reigns?" Heyman continued. "Jimmy is not here. Jey is not here. The Wiseman is not back yet. How does Roman Reigns deal with those on his own?... Is this a revenge yarn like an old spaghetti western where one man goes back, cleans up the village, and gets his revenge?" Heyman asked. "Or it is a revenge yarn where he can't do it by himself, even if he has to? What are the twists and turns that happen then?"

Heyman has been notably absent from current Bloodline programming but hinted that the Bloodline narrative is expected to be a long-term affair, which Heyman finds exciting.

"We have a long road ahead of us," Heyman said. "All I can say is, for me, how I see the trajectory of it and the many ways we can go about it, it's going to be fascinating and will hopefully put our past four years of work to shame."