AEW's Dax Harwood Reflects On 20-Year Anniversary Of First Wrestling Match

For the second straight year, Dax Harwood and his FTR tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, are knee deep in the AEW World Tag Team Championship scene heading into All In, waiting to see how tonight's bout between champions The Young Bucks and challengers The Acclaimed plays out. But before Wembley Stadium and challenging for a potential 3rd reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions, Harwood was just like many young wrestlers trying to get a leg up in the business. And even he can't believe how much time has flown by since those days.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Harwood revealed it had been twenty years since his first match took place on August 13, 2004. To commemorate the moment, Harwood included a slide show of pictures throughout his career, including some with him as a long-haired rookie, as well as plenty of photos fans would recognize from his and Wheeler's days as The Revival in WWE to their most recent runs in AEW, AAA, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In a lengthy message, Harwood admitted he couldn't wrap his head around the time that had passed since his first match. He then took fans on a stroll down memory lane, discussing his Bret Hart fandom when he as a kid, high fiving leaves while walking down the street, pretending they were fans as he made his entrance, dreaming of being a champion in either WWE, WCW, or even ECW, and "having over 500 posters hanging on my walls and ceiling of all my favorite wrestlers in hopes of one day having a poster of my own." All that, Harwood concluded, led to where he is now.

Advertisement