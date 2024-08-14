Nic Nemeth Discusses How WWE Should Use Bronson Reed

WWE's Bronson Reed is currently having a moment, after he sent Seth Rollins to the showers two weeks ago on "Raw" with a series of Tsunami splashes that got people talking in a big way. Reed rinsed and repeated that strategy with R-Truth this past week, continuing to build on momentum and leaving fans wondering who could be his next victim.

On Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth weighed in on Reed's push. While impressed with the roll out, Nemeth believes they need to keep Reed's path of destruction going, while making sure it doesn't get to the point where they accidentally turn Reed babyface.

"I think you need to do it for two months," Nemeth said. "And at that point, casuals have caught on to what's happening, and you see packages, and by then you'll have seen things on Twitter. But also, at that point, you just can't beat everybody like that, because you'll be out of a roster in two and a half months. So you have to get to a point where somebody steps in, or some obstacle is in his way, or he goes too far and the next time he finishes off Miz, puts him into a stretcher, into an ambulance.

"And then he's either taken out in cuffs, or they...like Kurt Angle did with the Big Show where they shot him with the tranquilizer gun...They're treating him like this monster beast they have, you can't just continue it that way. But I think you have to hammer it home a few more times, and be really careful, because it's really easy to cheer for a guy who's kicking the s**t out of all your favorite guys, but you get really cool and really awesome really quickly."

