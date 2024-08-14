Video: North American Champ Kelani Jordan Responds To Wendy Choo's WWE NXT Attack

Almost all of the "WWE NXT" women's roster have been vying for a chance at Kelani Jordan's Women's North American Championship, but on Tuesday's episode, Wendy Choo took matters into her own hands and attacked the champion. Jordan was on commentary for a match that saw Tatum Paxley take on Lola Vice. Choo locked Jordan in a reverse sleeper hold at ringside, before standing over the champion and holding up the title.

In a WWE Digital exclusive, Jordan was seen backstage, and was asked how she was feeling. Jordan said she wasn't doing the best, and Choo's attack "just came out of nowhere." "Wendy may be a woman of few words, but I'm not," Jordan said. "So, Wendy, if she really wanted a title shot, all she had to do was say it to my face."

EXCLUSIVE: NXT Women's North American Champion @kelani_wwe sends a pointed message to @therealestwendy after what transpired tonight on NXT. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gNGuxc24p5 — WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2024

While Jordan versus Choo has yet to be made official by WWE or "NXT" General Manager Ava, the brand will hold its next premium live event, No Mercy, on September 1 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. A match for the NXT Women's Championship was announced on Tuesday, with Roxanne Perez's next challenger to be determined in a gauntlet match next week, featuring women who have yet to challenge for the title. The match will feature Wren Sinclair, Adriana Rizzo, Sol Ruca, Kendal Grey, and Karmen Petrovic. A potential match for the NXT Championship was set up, but nothing made official, with both TNA's Joe Hendry and former North American Champion Wes Lee, who will already be facing former tag team partner Zach Wentz at the event, expressing interest in challenging Ethan Page.

