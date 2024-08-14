Bully Ray Says This WWE NXT Star Needs To Get His Ass Handed To Him

It wasn't too long ago that Trick Williams was the face of the "NXT" brand, riding high and holding the NXT Championship after defeating former rival Ilja Dragunov. But just like the summer days of youth, Williams' dominance has faded away, with Ethan Page now holding the NXT Championship and feuding with other rivals, while Williams has found himself being hounded by Pete Dunne, who defeated Williams in singles action one week ago.

As one would expect, two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray had some takes on the matter when "Busted Open Radio" hit the airwaves on Wednesday morning. Alas, neither Bully nor co-host Tommy Dreamer are negative on Williams getting a taste of his own medicine. Rather, Bully believes that Williams is better served facing someone who can, pun not intended, bully him around, comparing Williams' feud with Dunne to the one he had with Dragunov over the past year.

"I don't hate the direction they're going with Trick," Bully said. "Because as I have said, Trick needs to get his ass handed to him by someone that can breathe down his neck. Pete Dunne is not bigger than Trick Williams, but I'll be damned if Pete Dunne won't be able to breathe down your neck. I said that Trick needs a bully esq character...one of those overbearing, bully esq types of characters. And Pete Dunne can do that well. Pete Dunne was Ilja Dragunov before Ilja Dragunov."

Williams made clear on last night's "NXT" that he wasn't done with, well, Dunne, issuing a warning to the former "Brawling Brute." Dunne, however, seemed to suggest he was done with Williams, and would be setting his focuses going forward on Page and the NXT Title.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription