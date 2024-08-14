WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Calls This AEW Star The 'Heir Apparent' To Rey Mysterio

Where will the high-flying Lucha Brothers land? The popular AEW tag team has been the subject of much rumor and innuendo recently, after reportedly declining a new contract to stay with the company. This employment ambiguity forced AEW to remove Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo from London's upcoming All In card, despite previously being advertised. Booker T stated on "The Hall of Fame" that he would love to see the Brothers make the jump to WWE, singling out Fenix as someone whose star could shine even brighter with a change of scenery.

"I love the Lucha Brothers," Booker said. "I'd love to see those guys [in WWE] ... that damn Rey Fenix, I said he's the heir apparent to Rey Mysterio. That's how good this dude is. His popularity has skyrocketed as well. He could be one of those transitional guys, because WWE always wanted to have a guy who'd be able to transition, as far as who was gonna be that next great Mexican superstar. And I really think Rey Fenix, along with [Penta], could definitely be great additions." Booker predicted that if the duo were to sign with WWE as a tag team initially, it probably wouldn't take long before the company split them up.

"I don't see those guys being a tag team for too long in the WWE system," Booker hypothesized. "Just because that damn Rey Fenix is on another level. He really is that good." Yesterday, Penta took to X, attempting to quiet the "fake news," as he put it. He stated that his "present is AEW," the company both he and his brother have wrestled for since its inception. His post raised more questions than answers, however, as some saw it as a way for the Brothers to ride out their contract quietly without stirring up animosity on the way out.

