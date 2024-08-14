WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/13/24

With The Great American Bash in the rear-view mirror and the USA Network back to regularly scheduled programming, the August 13 episode of "WWE NXT" looked to make the most of being back in its regular time slot. Wes Lee needed to explain his actions, three championships were on the line, and the card for the No Mercy Premium Live Event on September 1 started to take shape, but how many people tuned in to watch it?

According to Wrestlenomics and PWTorch, the August 13 edition of "WWE NXT" averaged a total of 617,000 viewers, marking a 16% increase from the previous week's 534,000 average viewership. 617,000 viewers is also the highest viewership "NXT" has earned since the July 23 episode that acted as the final show before the Summer Olympics in Paris forced the brand onto the SyFy channel. The viewership is down from the trailing four weeks by 1%, but that average will eventually rise once the show has had a run without pre-empted episodes. What that also means is that the average compared to the same period in 2023 is also down, with the same quarter a year earlier averaging 13% more viewers, while the month of August in particular averaged 12% more.

While the average viewership bounced back as expected being back on its regular network, the same couldn't be said for the key 18-49 demographic number. The August 13 episode averaged a 0.14 number, which is actually down by 12% from the pre-empted episode the previous week. The demo number is also down a staggering 30% from the trailing four weeks that averaged 0.20, as well as the same month in 2023 that also averaged a 0.20 number. As for the same quarter in 2023, "NXT" also seems to be trending down in viewers aged 18-49 by 10%.