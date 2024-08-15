Mark Henry Assesses Which Star Is Currently WWE's Biggest Babyface

Following SummerSlam earlier this month, WWE's babyface roster continued to grow stronger as Cody Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship, LA Knight captured the United States Championship, and Damian Priest officially turned babyface alongside Rhea Ripley. Another name that seems to have changed alignments is Roman Reigns, who WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes could be in the running for the company's top babyface. Henry made his proclamation while speaking on "Busted Open Radio."

Advertisement

"I will still say Cody Rhodes," Henry said, cementing the current Undisputed WWE Champion as No. 1 on his current babyface list. "But for Roman to come down and look at Cody and do his thing and not bother Cody, and then just walk out like 'Hey I don't got no problem with you.' That's very babyface-like, and that's the kind of thing that could blur the lines a little bit. I want to see how long that Roman can do that, because I keep thinking, 'Well maybe he's gonna use that as a weapon soon.' So I still have that in my mind, so I cant give him the full nod as the ultimate babyface even though he's getting the ultimate babyface reaction."

Despite naming Rhodes as WWE's biggest babyface, Henry admitted that he believes Reigns is still the company's biggest overall star due to still having the most impact on WWE from a business perspective.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.