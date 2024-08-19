Nic Nemeth Recalls Reaction To Scott D'Amore's TNA Departure

Of the many changes that have taken place in TNA Wrestling this year, few if any have been as impactful as the firing of Scott D'Amore. Nic Nemeth, who now serves as a co-host on "Busted Open Radio," was just entering the promotion around the time D'Amore was let go, and speaking on the show, Nemeth revealed that it was D'Amore's vision that convinced him to agree to a series of dates with TNA.

"I turned down a bunch of different deals and I come here, and ... two TVs in, this guy's freaking gone?" Nemeth said. "At first, ... I felt blindsided, like I got a cheap shot. 'Hey, listen, did I get suckered into coming here? Like what the hell's the deal?'"

After that initial reaction, Nemeth felt reassured by the professionalism of the rest of the TNA team, both creatively and on the business side. The former WWE star said that his run with the company has been smooth "for the most part," and he believes the people on the ground in TNA are carrying D'Amore's vision forward.

Nemeth was with WWE for nearly 20 years before he requested his release in 2023, and the company let him go in September of last year. After joining TNA in January, he has risen to the top of the card, with Nemeth winning a six-way match at Slammiversary to become the new TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

Since his debut, Nemeth has wrestled 14 matches in TNA, and it's unclear if the wrestler has signed a longer-term contract with the company following his original agreement. Outside of TNA, Nemeth has worked with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AAA, and a variety of independent promotions internationally.

