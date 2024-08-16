Afa Anoa'i's Daughter Disputes Reports That WWE Hall Of Famer Is Dead

On Thursday evening, a number of news outlets reported that Afa Anoa'i Sr. had died after his son, Samu, wrote in a Facebook post that the WWE Hall of Famer was embarking on his "final journey home." Afa Sr.'s daughter, Vale Anoa'i, has since refuted the aforementioned reports, urging readers to closely inspect Samu's Facebook post and only believe the information directly released by the Anoa'i family.

"As we embark on your final journey home, we express our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering love and guidance you have bestowed upon us throughout our lives," Samu wrote. "We find solace in knowing that you will soon be reunited with the Lord Jesus, your parents, siblings, and friends who have gone before us. We have no doubt that you will establish a Wild Samoan training center in the sky, bringing us all together once again. We believe in the power of your love and legacy, and we will continue to honor it in all that we do."

The post led several outlets and reporters, including The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, to claim Afa had died. Shortly thereafter, Meltzer issued a correction on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying "Afa has not passed away. He is battling."

A correction, Afa has not passed away. He is battling. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 16, 2024

Vale was quick to point out that despite the funereal tone of Samu's post, he never says Afa is dead, and a close reading reveals that Samu is actually saying Afa's death is imminent.

"Read [Samu's] message very carefully. He never said he was gone YET," she wrote to one X user. "The word 'SOON' is the key word."

Read his message very carefully. He never said he was gone YET. The word "SOON" is the key word. — Vale Anoa'i (@ValeAnoai) August 16, 2024

Earlier this year, Afa Sr. was hospitalized due to a case of pneumonia. The 81-year-old also suffered two mild heart attacks, and three months later, his World Xtreme Wrestling announced plans to shut down its operations. Afa Anoa'i Jr., however, has since stepped up in his father's place as the owner, vowing to bring the promotion back to cable television in the state of Pennsylvania. His brother and tag team partner, Sika, alongside whom Afa enjoyed three reigns as WWE Tag Team Champion, died at the end of June.