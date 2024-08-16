Bully Ray Reacts To AEW Dynamite Main Event

With AEW All In right around the corner on August 25, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland gained some momentum on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite" heading into his title vs. career match, when he defeated his opponent Bryan Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Wheeler Yuta.

Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the match.

"Coming out of the main event, I thought that was a good match," Ray said. "I thought it was a good main event. I thought it was one of the highlights of the night for AEW. AEW featured Swerve Strickland on the show where the World Heavyweight Champion should be in the main event spot."

In looking ahead to the title vs. career match for the AEW World Championship match, Ray applauded the company for being able to sell approximately 45,000 seats for the upcoming pay-per-view event.

"Anytime you can sell that many tickets to a show, it's a thumbs up. It's not going to be like the first All In, folks, so don't be going crazy. It's a solid number. It's going to be a solid show for AEW," said the WWE legend.

Ray further accredited AEW for the video they aired before the main event showcasing several highlights from Danielson's career throughout the independent scene, Ring Of Honor, and AEW, and praised Tony Khan for using "Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)" by Green Day in it.

"Obviously, there's no WWE footage in the package, but I didn't feel that it needed it," Ray said.

