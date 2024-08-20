TNA's Nic Nemeth Discusses Rediscovering Love For Wrestling After WWE, Dolph Ziggler

While the TNA World Champion goes by his real name today, Nic Nemeth is more recognized by his Dolph Ziggler WWE persona, which he portrayed for 15 years after his 2008 repackaging. Looking back at his career during a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth described working in the industry and shared his opinion of his career.

He explained that working in wrestling is like Hollywood, where sometimes those less talented make far more money than others, which make it easy to become bitter.

"Even in the good time you're thinking about how it can be better and there's a lot of downtime in between a really bad part that you go, you want to quit or you want to stop or you hate this, or you hate everything," he said.

Nemeth recalled feeling that he's good at his job, despite not having a top spot in WWE, which led him to feel like he needed to get out immediately because he began to hate every aspect of it.

"When the part you love is being around everyone and even in a Superstars or Main Event match, where you watch one little piece of work and you go, 'Oh, that was great,'" Nemeth exclaimed. "I love that. That just put shivers down my back because you love the wrestling business so much."

