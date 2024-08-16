Mercedes Mone Has Been Studying Three Matches To Prepare For AEW All In Title Defense

Following her successful defense of the AEW TBS Championship against Hikaru Shida this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Mercedes Mone realizes that she is only nine days away from facing her biggest hurdle yet, Dr. Britt Baker, DMD. Hoping to retain her title, Mone has been studying tapes of wrestlers past and present to withstand the raging onslaught Baker will bring next Sunday at All In. So far, three matches have caught "The CEO's" eye, each focusing on the following things: agility, compelling storytelling, and social media-worthy moments/re-posts.

Advertisement

"Most recently, I watched Seth Rollins versus Logan Paul (Damn that Logan Paul is athletic)," Mone wrote in her "Mone Mag" newsletter. "One of my friends recommended that I watch that match because Seth Rollins is such a seasoned veteran, and Logan Paul's just so much newer and greener. I also watched a three-way match (even though my match is not a three-way) between John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins. I thought the end of the match was so good, especially how they captivated the crowd. In addition, I watched Kurt Angle versus Jeff Jarrett from TNA. I thought it was also a very good match due to their rivalry and tension."

When Baker returned to the ring after Mone's match on Wednesday, it was Mone's saving grace/bodyguard, Kamille, who pulled the champion out of harm's way moments after Baker locked in her Lockjaw finisher, which has submitted many opponents. Baker, a pillar of the AEW women's division since her debut in 2019, has never held the TBS Championship. So far, her accolades in the company are being a one-time Women's World Champion and the inaugural 2022 women's Owen Hart Cup victor. Next Sunday will be the sixth time Mone has defended the TBS Title. She won the championship from Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing in May.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Mone Mag" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.