Dave Meltzer Breaks Down The Card For WWE Bash In Berlin

WWE will return to Europe later this month for their next Premium Live Event, Bash In Berlin, which takes place on August 31 at the Uber Arena in the German capital. With just over two weeks to go until the event takes place, Dave Meltzer broke down what fans should expect at the end of August in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

So far, three matches have been confirmed for the event. GUNTHER will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton, a match that Meltzer believes will not only be a near classic, but will also headline the show given that "The Ring General" is Austrian, and wrestled the majority of his career in Germany. Cody Rhodes will also defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens, and the duo of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, will face Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match.

As for what hasn't been announced, the next chapter of CM Punk's feud with Drew McIntyre is confirmed to be a strap match, after being teased on "WWE Raw." In terms of what could fill the rest of the card, Meltzer noted that Triple H prefers to have five match cards for smaller Premium Live Events, which would lead people to believe that one more match is set to be added. One option is Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defending the Women's Tag Team Championship against either Damage CTRL or The Pure Fusion Collective, which could also turn into a three-way, or even a four-way with the inclusion of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Another is The Bloodline defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against #DIY or The Street Profits.

