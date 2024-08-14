Backstage Report On WWE's Plans For Next Match Between CM Punk & Drew McIntyre

Even after Drew McIntyre emerged victorious against CM Punk at SummerSlam, it was clear, thanks to the involvement of special guest referee Seth Rollins and Punk letting his emotions get the better of him, that the issues between the two were far from over. That has since been confirmed over the past two weeks on "Raw," as McIntyre has continued to taunt Punk, and Punk has gotten a measure of revenge, lashing McIntyre with his own belt this Monday after thwarting McIntyre's attempt to do so to him.

The only question remaining was would WWE get to McIntyre-Punk II in the immediate future, or wait a bit for the rematch. It appears the answer is the former. PWInsider Elite reports that the second Punk-McIntyre clash is currently set to take place at Bash in Berlin on August 31. Also confirmed is that Punk and McIntyre would be facing off in a stipulation match of sorts, though it's unknown what the stipulation would be.

That said, speculation will surely turn to the bout being some sort of a strap match coming off the angle from this past Monday. Former ECW legend and current TNA official Tommy Dreamer has already led the charge on that front, stating shortly after the angle Monday night that he would "bet everything" on McIntyre and Punk facing off in a strap match, which he suggested could then lead into a third match in Hell in a Cell.

For now though, a second Punk-McIntyre match would be the fourth match added to Bash in Berlin. It would join Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhdoes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.