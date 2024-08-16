WWE's Triple H Announces Official Theme Song Of Bash In Berlin

The trend of international premium live events will continue on August 31 when WWE hosts Bash in Berlin from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. For WWE, this will mark its first PLE in the respective country of Germany. For the Japanese kawaii metal band Babymetal, however, it will mark their official return to the WWE platform.

As announced by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque on X (formerly known as Twitter), the sounds of Babymetal will once again be blaring through WWE speakers as their song, "Ratatata," has been signed as the official theme song of Bash in Berlin. Mixing elements from the genres of metal and EDM, "Ratatata" is a collaborative song between Babymetal and the German electronicore band known as Electric Callboy. The song was originally released in May 2024.

Excited to have @BABYMETAL_JAPAN blasting through @WWE speakers again. They've joined forces with Germany's own @ElectricCallboy for "RATATATA", an official theme song of #WWEBash in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/KGkYRI4ZNH — Triple H (@TripleH) August 16, 2024

The sounds of Babymetal, consisting of Suzuka Nakamoto, Moa Kikuchi, and Momoko Okazaki, first appeared on WWE programming in 2016 with their single "Karate." This song acted as one of the theme songs for the "WWE NXT" Takeover: The End event, which was headlined by Samoa Joe successfully defending the NXT Championship against Finn Balor in a steel cage. A Day to Remember's "Paranoia" served as the other theme for the respective premium live event.

As of now, WWE Bash In Berlin has three confirmed matches, one of which will see Cody Rhodes put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Kevin Owens. Elsewhere, Randy Orton will challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, while Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley face Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.