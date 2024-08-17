Roman Reigns, Other Family Members Pay Tribute To Fallen WWE Hall Of Famer Afa Anoa'i

With the passing of Afa Anoa'i on Friday, the Anoa'i family have lost both Wild Samoans in less than two months. In the wake of Afa's death, members of the real-life Bloodline paid tribute on social media, primarily via X (formerly known as Twitter).

Advertisement

The first to respond were Afa's immediate family. His son, former WWE star Samu, wrote in a Facebook post that "it was a peaceful transition and he was surrounded by loved ones," and asked for the family's privacy to be respected. Meanwhile, fresh off correcting the journalists who inaccurately reported Afa's death on Thursday, his daughter Vale Anoa'i posted a touching message following his passing.

"Today, all of our lives are irreparably changed," she wrote. "I love you so much, Dad. More than any words could ever express. Your strength was absolutely superhuman. You fought all the way to the end, and the end was peaceful. That's all I could have hoped for. I love you so very much." Her post included screenshots of a longer statement, as well as a statement from Afa's widow, Lynn.

Advertisement

Today, all of our lives are irreparably changed. I love you so much, Dad. More than any words could ever express. Your strength was absolutely superhuman. You fought all the way to the end, and the end was peaceful. That's all I could have hoped for. I love you so very much. pic.twitter.com/0mt5blynH3 — Vale Anoa'i (@ValeAnoai) August 16, 2024

Later in the day, former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns, Sika's son and Afa's nephew, posted his own statement ahead of his reported appearance on "WWE SmackDown."

"Our family has suffered another great loss with the passing of my uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Gataivasā Afa Amituana'i Anoa'i," Reigns wrote. "We thank everyone for their support and are comforted by the fact that he now rests in peace. Afa and my father, Pola'ivao Leati Sika Anoa'I were loving brothers, the greatest tag team of their generation, and now they're reunited together in heaven. Rest in Power Wild Samoans."

Our family has suffered another great loss with the passing of my uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Gataivasā Afa Amituana'i Anoa'i. We thank everyone for their support and are comforted by the fact that he now rests in peace. Afa and my father, Pola'ivao Leati Sika Anoa'I were... — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 16, 2024

Advertisement

Samu's son, Lance Anoa'i, who wrestles on the independent circuit, also posted a graphic in tribute to his grandfather.