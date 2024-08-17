WWE NXT Champ, Ex-AEW Star Ethan Page Makes First Main Roster Appearance On SmackDown

With "WWE SmackDown" coming to Orlando, Florida on Friday night, the stars of "WWE NXT" were in town. NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and former NXT Champion Trick Williams both appeared in the crowd, but perhaps the most notable name was current NXT Champion Ethan Page, a former AEW star making his first-ever appearance on the main roster. Page has been fast-tracked to the top of WWE's developmental brand, beating Williams for the NXT title just over a month after making his "NXT" debut in May.

Advertisement

Page's appearance did not go unnoticed by his fellow "NXT" employees. "NXT" commentator Vic Joseph jokingly posted to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) about a phone call he'd received from "NXT" announce team compatriot Booker T.

"This is not a joke," Joseph wrote. "Booker T just called me to YELL 'kill em with a smile laughed and hung up after seeing NXT Champion Ethan Page on "Smackdown.'"

this is not a joke – @BookerT5x just called me to YELL "kill em with a smile" laughed and hung up after seeing #WWENXT Champion @OfficialEGO on #Smackdown — Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) August 17, 2024

Page had his hands full on Tuesday's edition of "NXT," when he went face-to-face with TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry to kick off the show, with Hendry wanting a shot at the NXT Championship. As the night went on, both Wes Lee and Pete Dunne said they should be the ones to challenge Page at the upcoming No Mercy premium live event. General Manager Ava set up a triple threat Number One Contender's match pitting Hendry, Lee, and Dunne against each other for next week's episode of "NXT." Page will put his title on the line at No Mercy on September 1.

Advertisement