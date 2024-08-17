WWE's Randy Orton Eyes This Fellow Star For Eventual Retirement Match

14-time World Champion Randy Orton is currently in his 24th year in WWE, and returned to in-ring action this past November at Survivor Series after suffering a severe back injury that kept him on the shelf for 18 months. Despite also going through serious surgery, Orton has recently revealed that he has aspirations of extending his wrestling career, while also listing a possible opponent for his eventual retirement match. Speaking with Cody Rhodes on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?," Orton named "The American Nightmare" as somebody who he would be interested in retiring against, while also stating that he's currently aiming to wrestle until he's at least 50 years old.

Advertisement

"So I'm 44, I'd like to wrestle at least until I'm 50, God, that makes me feel so old. But men have done it before me and tore the house down. It depends who's on top. If you were to ask me that question now and I had to give you an answer, I'd say you. Five years from now, maybe the answer's different, but something tells me it won't be."

On August 31 at Bash in Berlin, Orton will challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Orton's recent associate Kevin Owens.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.