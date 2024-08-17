Tony Schiavone Says There's A 'Very Good Chance' AEW Will Visit This European Nation

AEW will be returning to the United Kingdom on August 21 for the first-ever episode of "AEW Dynamite" to not take place in North America. Fans in Cardiff, Wales will get to see the final stops on the road to All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25, as the August 24 "AEW Collision" will be taped immediately after "Dynamite."

Advertisement

Despite AEW blessing countries like England, and soon to be Wales with its presence, there are dozens of other European countries that are yet to get a taste of what a live AEW event truly feels like. However, on his "What Happened When?" podcast, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone was asked when the company would make their debut in Ireland. "Since we're in England, and we're going to be in Wales soon, I would say that in the future there will be a very good chance of that."

While cities like Belfast and Dublin will have to be patient when it comes to getting a live AEW event, the same can't be said for the likes of Japan and Australia, as 2025 is shaping up to be a big year for those countries. For Japan, it has already been confirmed that AEW will be making their Japanese debut as part of the Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view on January 5 at the Tokyo Dome. The show will be a joint effort featuring stars from AEW, NJPW, ROH, STARDOM, and CMLL. As for Australia, recent reports have suggested that the company is planning a big event on the country's east coast, with cities like Syndey, Melbourne, and Brisbane all in the running.

Advertisement

Please credit "What Happened When?" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.