Tommy Dreamer Discusses Scenario If Bryan Danielson Wins Title At AEW All In 2024

Bryan Danielson's final chance at being a World Champion is rapidly approaching. He is scheduled to face Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In on August 25, where Danielson will retire from wrestling entirely if he doesn't walk away the winner. While the scenario is very simple if Danielson loses — Strickland continues his reign and Danielson finishes his career to focus on being a family man – his direction if he wins is unclear.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer assessed what he believes should happen if Danielson wins at All In, and how it could greatly benefit AEW if they stick the landing. "'As soon as I lose this title, I'm retiring.' So then every match this man has is a last match, and that's also a draw for every show you go to, and it's like the party continues until it doesn't." Dreamer has faith in the scenario working as he booked something similar in TNA Wrestling while Mickie James was the TNA Knockout's Champion in 2022.

Dreamer not only feels like the idea would be a big draw for AEW, but that the company also has a perfect place for that story of the "American Dragon" not retiring until he loses a match: the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 12. "They have a show in Seattle where there could be the rematch, in his hometown. What better way to say goodbye to somebody than in their hometown?"

It should be noted that WrestleDream will actually take place in Tacoma, Washington rather than Seattle, but with that being Strickland's actual hometown, the idea of a rematch later this year feels too good to turn down in the mind of "The Innovator of Violence."

