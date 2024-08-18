Bully Ray Invokes WWE Legend In Explaining How AEW Should Treat Kamille

Upon her full-time AEW debut, it was clear that Kamille would be primarily positioned as the bodyguard to TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. With this in mind, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes AEW should book the former NWA World Women's Champion similarly to one of wrestling's legendary, and intimidating, enforcers — that being "The Ninth Wonder of the World" Chyna.

"If anybody in AEW wants to know how to treat Kamille, whether that's [AEW President] Tony Khan, agents and producers, anybody in creative, fellow wrestlers, if anybody in AEW needs to know how to treat this woman, just look up this one name, Chyna. Treat Kamille like Chyna. Treat Kamille like the WWE back in the day treated Chyna and you will have your own version of Chyna," Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark." "The same way AEW had their own version of Goldberg in Wardlow, but that didn't go so great. Hopefully it's going to go better for Kamille."

While Ray is hopeful that AEW will soon elevate Kamille to the same level as Chyna, he has cited some concerns in her recent booking, specifically from the August 14 episode of "AEW Dynamite." There, Mone defended her TBS Championship against Hikaru Shida, with Kamille at ringside. At point, Shida looked to deliver a running knee to Mone, who was draped over the ring apron. This prompted Kamille to insert herself between Mone and Shida. Undeterred, Shida then stood face-to-face with Kamille, who noticeably took some steps backward — something Ray strongly advises against.

"You should not be backing up from anybody," Ray said. "You're a badass bodyguard. You're not a chickens*** bodyguard. You're not a chickens*** heel. Nobody at this juncture, and I mean nobody, should be backing Kamille up. Kamille should only be backing up when the time is absolutely right for the absolute right talent, and it's not Hikaru Shida."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.