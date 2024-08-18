Eric Bischoff Questions AEW's Decision To Host All In 2025 In A Texas Stadium

AEW All In 2025 is scheduled to emanate from the Globe Life Field stadium in Arlington, Texas, marking the company's biggest event to date in North America. However, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes that Tony Khan's promotion might struggle to attract a large enough crowd to justify the choice of venue.

"I think it's kind of an exciting conversation. But then, you know, the business side of me goes, 'Wait a minute, they're putting 2500 people at their TV tapings. And you know, five, six, seven thousand people on average, at their big pay-per-view events.' Who amongst the brain trust in AEW thinks that a stadium is a good idea?"

Bischoff added that he could be wrong, noting that he isn't privy to the inner workings of AEW. He acknowledged that the company's management team might have a plan in place that will ensure All In 2025 is a success, but he won't know for sure until events unfold.

Bischoff previously stated that AEW is dying, not growing, highlighting the company's decreasing viewership and attendance figures as a cause for concern. As such, his comments about All In potentially not filling up the Globe Life Field won't come as a shock to anyone. However, it seems that he has an open mind and is willing to be proven wrong.

Ticket sales for this year's All In are reportedly down compared to last year's event, but at it's anticipated that the Wembley Stadium show will attract a turnout of 50,000 fans.

