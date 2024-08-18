Tommy Dreamer Explains Why There's Only One Bad Outcome For This AEW All In Match

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer is one of many people who will have their eyes glued to the main event of AEW All In on August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England, where Bryan Danielson will face Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship. If Danielson loses, he says he'll never lace up a pair of boots again. Dreamer broke down all the possible outcomes on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," believing that even if Danielson loses, there isn't really an outcome that can't at least be taken in a positive direction once All In finishes.

"Swerve puts the nail in Bryan Danielson's coffin and then he rides off to the sunset," Dreamer said. "End of the day, that match is going to be the end of the show. If he loses, you're still going to get 45/50,000 people doing 'Yes! Yes! Yes!' Bryan Danielson crying, kissing Birdie, kissing Brie [Bella], saying goodbye to the wrestling business. There is no bad outcome."

However, Dreamer did point out the major downside to having Strickland retain his AEW World Championship, and it's one he feels very personally about.

"The only bad outcome is you don't get to see Bryan Danielson wrestle anymore, which sucks," Dreamer admitted.

Whoever walks out of the All In main event as champion will already have their hands full. The winner of the Casino Gauntlet match that takes place earlier in the night will earn a shot at the AEW World Champion at any point that they want, while Darby Allin will also get an AEW World Championship match at the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite" in September after winning the Royal Rampage match in July.

