Wrestlers Who Faced Backlash After Movie Roles

Wrestling and movies have a lot in common. Both can be works of art when it comes to storylines, featuring interesting characters that you either look at with sympathy or hate to the core. However, just like a bad wrestling match or questionable angle, a movie, when it's terrible, can be absolutely awful to the point of cringeworthy.

Advertisement

Sometimes, the wrestling world and the bright lights of Hollywood mix together, with sports entertainers making the leap from the squared circle to more traditional acting. Performers like Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista, and John Cena have found success in both worlds, with many of their films earning positive reviews and performing well at the box office. However, there are also uncomfortable moments in movies with former wrestlers, or movies with insanely popular wrestlers as their main character that fall flat or completely bomb at the box office.

It's not usually the wrestler's fault that something bad happens within a film that leads to them being criticized. However, these wrestlers often face backlash when things in the movie world go south. With that in mind, let's look at wrestlers who faced backlash for the movies in which they starred.

Advertisement