Tommy Dreamer Lays Out How He'd Book John Cena For WWE Retirement Tour

It's official — at the end of 2025, John Cena will be hanging up his boots and retiring from professional wrestling, as announced by the performer at WWE Money in the Bank last month. It should come as no surprise that there are plenty of people inside and outside of the industry with opinions on what Cena should do in his final year as a wrestler, and that includes Tommy Dreamer of "Busted Open Radio." Dreamer recently shared on the show how he would book Cena's retirement tour.

"One, I [would] ask John Cena who he has interest in working with," Dreamer said. "Two, I [would] say, 'Hey, John. We have this really big villain, his name is GUNTHER, he's our new champion. We would love to do something with you and him.'"

Additionally, Dreamer liked the idea of pitting Cena against some of the company's younger stars, such as Dominik Mysterio or any of the people on 'WWE NXT' who might catch Cena's eye. While the list of exciting opponents for "Big Match John" is long, including Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, there are two veteran performers who Dreamer felt would be most appropriate for Cena's final match.

"Me personally, it's either Rock or it's Randy [Orton]," Dreamer said. "I like the Randy [match] because they both came from OVW and they had such a feud."

No matter who the opponent might be, Dreamer feels it would be best if Cena won his final match, going out on top. However, one other possibility the former ECW star put forward was to have Cena win the world title, which would break his tie with Ric Flair for the all-time record. Cena would then announce that he'd retire once he loses the championship, adding immense stakes to the rest of his matches.

