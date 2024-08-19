Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises WWE's Wyatt Sicks But Explains Why It's Not For Him

When The Wyatt Sicks made their chilling debut on the June 17th episode of "WWE Raw," it seemed fans were on board with how the Bo Dallas-led alliance was commemorating the life and legacy of the late Bray Wyatt. However, a new debate seems to be rearing its inquisitive head about how believable this group is to older spectators.

With ideas ranging from what the Wyatt Sicks are trying to accomplish through their weekly vignettes that center around psychological trauma and how it can turn into violent pleasures of healing, it seems many have already tuned out from this group. Freddie Prinze Jr. appreciates the stories being told, but his appreciation for the spookiness just isn't there.

"I'll give them this: They've given a real reason, an organic reason to believe in a supernatural story. The motivation is, I believe, pure and intentional...I can't say that... I'm the demographic that is attracted to attraction wrestling," the former WWE writer said on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast. "At 48 years old, it's just harder for me to jump on board with this. That's not saying they're doing a bad job.

He added, "The performances they've gotten out of Bo [Dallas] and a couple of the others has been really beautiful to see. Erick Rowan shed tears...a man that big, share pain like that, you know, it's real pain... I think I'm just too old to commit to smoke coming up in the ring, and guys getting scared....It just doesn't fly for me anymore."

The Wyatt Sicks' first in-ring match happened two weeks ago on "Raw" with a victory over Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers. So far, Dallas and Rowan are the only two group members who've shared in-depth narratives of their hurt and healing motives.

