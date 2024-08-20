Wyatt Sicks Beat Down American Made Again, Pose Over Fallen Chad Gable On WWE Raw

American Made, now officially featuring Ivy Nile, didn't escape the wrath of the Wyatt Sicks when Nile took on Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri, and the segment on "WWE Raw" ended with the spooky faction standing over Chad Gable once again. Backstage before the match, Gable welcomed Nile and said that American Made was a "real family." Nile said she gave Dupri a chance, but in the end, "she got exactly what was coming to her." Gable and the Creed Brothers didn't follow Nile out to the ring for her match, and Dupri tried to get the jump on her opponent, hitting a dropkick and throwing her into the barricade multiple times. The bell never rung to start the match, even when Dupri got Nile back into the ring after throwing her over the announce desk.

Advertisement

Nile battled back with a flurry of offensive before the lights slowly went out in the arena and smoke began to fill the ring. Nikki Cross, as Abby the Witch, appeared in the ring to stare down Nile, and Gable and the Creeds ran down to protect her. The rest of the Wyatt Sicks, sans Uncle Howdy, initially, appeared on the ring apron, and Cross jumped Nile while American Made's backs were turned. The Wyatt Sicks started beating down the men, until Gable was left alone in the middle of the ring. As he was staring down Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy, Howdy appeared behind him, and hit a Sister Abigail on Gable in the middle of the ring.