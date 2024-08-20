WWE's Finn Balor & JD McDonagh Announced For Upcoming Indie Show

Many WWE stars have popped up on the independent scene in recent years, with the likes of Shayna Baszler, Charlie Dempsey, and The Creed Brothers competing at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport events, and DIY returning to AIW in Cleveland over SummerSlam weekend. Now it seems that two of Ireland's most successful performers will be returning to their home territory as it was recently announced that The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will be appearing at OTT's Tenth Anniversary Show on October 26.

Advertisement

The show will take place at the famous National Stadium in Dublin, and Fightful Select's Corey Brennan was able to gather some more information about the announcement, which was made at the company's ScrapperMania VIII event that took place on August 10. According to Brennan, none of the talents who were at the ScrapperMania show were aware of the announcement, to the point where a number of them were just as, if not more surprised, than the fans were. It's unclear at the time of writing whether or not Balor and McDonagh will be wrestling at the event or simply making an appearance, but one source within OTT believes that only the live audience who attend the show will see it.

McDonagh made a surprise appearance for OTT in March 2022 to wrestle Mark Haskins, but the match was not broadcast to the world, instead being held exclusively for the live audience. The OTT source believed the upcoming appearance might be different thanks to the new WWE regime, with McDonagh's appearance at ScrapperMania VI in 2022 taking place while Vince McMahon was still in charge of the company.

Advertisement