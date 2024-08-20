Bo Dallas (Aka Uncle Howdy) Set To Wrestle First Match In Five Years On 8/26 WWE Raw

Following another confrontation on "WWE Raw" between American Made and The Wyatt Sicks that ended in a Sister Abigail to Chad Gable from Uncle Howdy, Gable will get his chance at comeuppance with a singles match between he and Howdy announced for next week's episode.

The latest interaction between the factions came about Monday night, when an Ivy Nile/Maxxine Dupri match was interrupted before it could officially get started. As The Sicks' theme music hit, and billowing smoke appeared, Nikki Cross did enough to freak Nile out and remove her from the equation before Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan appeared behind Gable and The Creed Brothers and took them out. As the segment ended, Howdy appeared and ended Gable's evening in short order as well.

While we'd previously seen a six-man tag match between the trio of Gacy, Lumis, and Rowan against Gable and The Creeds, and have sporadically seen Howdy (aka Bo Dallas) as well as Cross get physical since The Sicks' debut, this will mark the first match of any sort for the real life Taylor Rotunda since November 2019 at a WWE Live Event in Zurich, Switzerland, and the first-ever match featuring the Uncle Howdy character directly competing. Howdy did involve himself in the Bray Wyatt/LA Knight Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the 2023 Royal Rumble, playing a huge part in the finish by landing an elbow drop from high above off a piece of the set onto Knight, but was not an actual competitor in the contest. Rotunda has not been involved in a televised match since an episode of "Raw" in August 2019.

